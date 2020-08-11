Mountain West delays football season, joins MAC

SAN DIEGO, CA – SEPTEMBER 08: The Mountain West Conference and the logo of the San Diego State Aztecs attached to the corner endzone pylon prior to their season home opener against the Sacramento State Hornets at SDCCU Stadium on September 8, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

(AP/KXAN) — The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to postpone its football season, punting on the fall with an eye toward playing in the spring.

The Mountain West’s decision comes less than a week after it announced plans to play an eight-game conference football season and allow its members to pursue two nonconference games.

Now the 12-team Mountain West, which includes Boise State, Air Force and San Diego State, joins the Mid-American Conference as leagues from the highest tier of NCAA Division I football to bail on the fall season and hope to make a go of it in the spring.

On Monday, President Donald Trump used his Twitter account to support playing college football this fall.

Trump retweeted a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a reference to the #WeWantToPlay movement that several prominent college football players have created in support of the upcoming season.

Trump said in the retweet: “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay“