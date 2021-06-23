MotoGP returns to Texas in October, the only race in North America this year

MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain steers his motorcycle during the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Clares)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — MotoGP returns to Circuit of the Americas in October.

COTA officials made the announcement Wednesday via its social media platforms, and what’s referred to as the “Formula 1 of motorcycles” will speed around the track in the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas on October 1-3.

Last year’s race was ultimately canceled after being rescheduled from April to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race at COTA is the only stop in North America on the MotoGP circuit this year. Tickets go on sale in July and you can sign up for alerts at COTA’s website.