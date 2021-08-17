Moro Ojomo, one of UT’s most interesting players, ready to make leap in ’21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas grinds away during the second week of training camp, junior defensive lineman Moro Ojomo is seeking to shine.

“It’s been cool to be able to be as young as I am and to compete on the level that I’m competing at,” Ojomo said.

Ojomo started every game in 2020, and made his mark as not only one of the most-skilled players on defense, but one of the top competitors on the Longhorns.

Although competing is Ojomo’s strong suit, he’s even better at adapating, as he will play for the third defensive coordinator of his career (Pete Kwiatkowski).

“I’ve developed a lot, I’ve basically played three different positions while I’ve been here: nose, tackle, and end, and you know, that’s helped me in everything I’ve done.”

Ojomo is no stranger to adjustment, it’s something that he’s done all of his life. He moved to California from Nigeria at the age of seven, then he moved to Texas when he was in the seventh grade.

That’s when he fell in love with football.

“I kinda just clicked in football, that was where I fit in,” Ojomo explained. “I was two years ahead of my grade because of the education over there [Nigeria], when I moved to Texas it was a little bit hard because now I was playing guys two years ahead of me so I didn’t really start separating myself from the crowd until my junior year of high school.”

Ojomo was a standout at Katy High School, and committed to Texas at 16 years old, choosing the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, TCU, Oregon, and Miami.

The field is not the only place where Ojomo performs at a high level.

Last year, he was named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and he has big plans for the future.

“I’m someone that does take education very seriously, whatever happens with football will dictate my secondary degree,” Ojomo noted. “One day, I would love to get like a JD-MBA which is a four year program, God willing.”