SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Mac Morgan threw a shutout and Reese Atwood smashed her team-leading ninth home run for the No. 10 Longhorns in a 4-0 win Wednesday over Texas State.

Morgan won her 12th game of the season surrendering five hits with six strikeouts and three walks. She faced 29 hitters and made 12 of them ground out in the complete game performance.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Atwood’s solo home run put the Longhorns on the board in the second inning. She drove a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall and finished the game 2-for-3.

Texas added three more runs in the sixth. Courtney Day hit an RBI single to plate Viviana Martines and Katie Cimusz drove in two runs with a single to center field. Both Martinez and Cimusz had two hits on the day, along with Ashton Maloney.

The Longhorns (34-8-1) get back to Big 12 play Friday, starting a 3-game series against Kansas at McCombs Field. The Bobcats (26-15-1) head to Lafayette, Louisiana on Friday for a 3-game series in the Sun Belt Conference against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.