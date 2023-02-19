AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 13 Texas softball team finished the Texas Classic tournament a perfect 5-0 after an 8-0 win over Incarnate Word on Sunday at McCombs Field.

Mia Scott had a big day at the plate for Texas, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and four RBIs. She hit a solo homer in the first inning to get things going, smacked a single to score Leighann Goode in the third and then capped off her great day with a 2-run double in the fourth.

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan threw a one-hitter in an 8-0 win over Incarnate Word on Sunday during the Texas Classic at McCombs Field. (Photo courtesy of Scott Audette/Texas Athletics)

Goode went 2-for-3 with a double to extend her hitting streak to 10 games and add to her program record for the longest hitting streak to start a freshman season. She eclipsed the previous mark of eight games on Saturday set by four-time All-American Janae Jefferson.

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan fired a one-hitter against the Cardinals in a game shortened to five innings due to the eight-run rule. Morgan struck out four in an incredibly efficient performance, needing just 51 pitches to get through five innings. She pitched to contact for 10 ground balls outs and faced 17 batters. It’s Morgan’s third win of the season.

On Friday, Texas topped the Loyola Ramblers 11-4 and edged Omaha 7-6 to open the tournament. The teams played again Saturday with the Longhorns thumping Omaha 9-1 in five innings and barely getting past the Ramblers 6-5.

Through 10 games, a pair of freshmen are leading the way at the plate for Texas. Goode leads the team with a .576 batting average and a team-high 19 hits, and she’s followed by Viviana Martinez with a .516 batting average. As a team, the Longhorns are hitting .389.

Texas (8-1-1) hosts the Lone Star Invitational, its second nonconference tournament of the season, beginning Friday. They’ll take on Virginia Tech, ranked No. 9 in the country, along with Abilene Christian and Texas Southern. Texas will play the Hokies twice, once Friday and once Saturday, and then end the event against ACU on Saturday night and Texas Southern on Sunday.