Mac Morgan (left) and Reese Atwood were named Big 12 pitcher and player of the week after their performances against Oklahoma State. (AP photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a good weekend for the Texas Longhorns battery.

Pitcher Mac Morgan and catcher Reese Atwood were instrumental in guiding the Longhorns to a 3-game sweep of Oklahoma State, and they were honored by the Big 12 Conference for their efforts. Morgan was selected as the league’s pitcher of the week and Atwood was the player of the week.

Morgan ran her scoreless innings streak to 29.2 and Atwood delivered two walk-off hits in the series, including a majestic 263-foot 3-run home run to beat the Cowgirls 3-2 in the second game of the series. She came through in the eighth inning of the first game with a walk-off single for a 1-0 Texas victory.

Going back to the series finale against Kansas, Atwood had a streak of three games in which she provided the game-winning hit. She’s the first-ever Longhorn to have such a streak.

Morgan tossed 9.2 shutout innings against the Cowgirls and lowered her ERA to 1.74 with a WHIP of 0.98. She’s 15-2 on the season with seven complete games and an opponent’s batting average of .208.

Atwood’s clutch homer gave her a team-leading 10 on the year so far. She’s hitting .304 this season with a .556 slugging percentage and 41 hits in her freshman season.

Texas takes on UTSA in its only game this week. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday.