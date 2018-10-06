Week 6 Snick's Picks: Beware of rivalry games Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tom Herman pregame against OU in 2018 (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Rivalry games are a rare breed. Both sides are motivated and it's a near guarantee that each side will play with 100% effort.

A lot of the time rivalry games benefit the underdog. The team playing with an edge and with something to prove to its counterpart. In the case of the Texas Longhorns and coach Tom Herman, the underdog role fits the team nicely.

When Texas is an underdog under Herman, the results are massively in favor of the Longhorns. For the Texas-OU rivalry match up, the Longhorns have been the underdog quite a bit recently.

Texas is on a serious streak as an underdog--only once the favorite against the Sooners over the past decade and that was in 2009.

With Colt McCoy, Texas (-3) pushed against OU, 16-13 in 2009. As for recent trends, the Longhorns are 2-3 straight-up in the last five Red River Rivalry games, but they've covered the spread in all five games winning the game outright twice (2013 & 2015).

This year, Texas is bouncing around between a 7 to 9 point underdog and again are seen as a value pick in the Red River Rivalry.

PICKS!

Maryland +17.5 at Michigan

I've been a proponent of Maryland since the start of the season. The jet sweep rushing attack runs like a triple-option system because the Terps run it so well. They will get the ultimate test against Michigan's defense. What I think is underrated about Maryland is their defense and their ability to put pressure on opponents. Maryland is a top 30 team in terms of adjusted sack rate. They should be able to make Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson uncomfortable and a questionable offensive line. The Terps are coming off a bye week and while that's a lazy handicap it certainly helped Maryland get healthy for this tussle in Ann Arbor.

Kentucky at Texas A&M -6

The Aggies are 0-2 against ranked teams this season and that will change Saturday night in College Station. Most people undervalued Kentucky coming into this year and they're in the top half of SEC teams but...their offense will struggle against A&M. It's strength on strength with Texas A&M's 6th ranked rushing defense against Kentucky's 13th ranked rushing offense. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher gets his first signature win as Texas A&M's head coach.