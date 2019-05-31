UT set to host NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For first-year Texas track coach Edrick Floreal, it’s all about progress. His Longhorn athletes are showing progress and peaking at the right time as Texas gets set to host the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week.

Longhorn athletes broke three school records at the NCAA Track and Field Prelims. Jonathan Jones broke UT’s 400-meter record and Micaiah Harris broke the 200m record.

On the women’s side of competition, Teahna Daniels broke the Longhorns’ 200m school record with a time of 22.51 seconds.

The Longhorns will be represented by 20 athletes in the national championships and Floreal says he’s trying to find the right balance between preparation and motivation for his team.

“It’s been interesting. I think we’re getting it together at the right moment. We’re hoping for some of that home field advantage. You hope it doesn’t backfire and put too much pressure on yourself, but I think they’re fired up to compete at home,” Floreal said.

Watch Roger Wallace’s complete interview with Edrick Floreal on More than the Score.