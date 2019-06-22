UT Men’s Tennis Coach Bruce Berque talks National Championship

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas Men’s Tennis team had an incredible run to the national championship in 2019, overcoming plenty of adversity throughout the season.

Bruce Berque took over the program after previous Head Coach Michael Center was fired in March for his involvement in a college admissions scandal.

Berque led the Longhorns to their first championship in program history as the interim coach, but he was promoted to Head Coach after Texas won the title.

The future is bright for the Longhorns as several key players will return next year, watch the full interview with UT Men’s Tennis Coach Bruce Berque.