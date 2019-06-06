Texas golf exceeds expectations with NCAA Championship run
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The loss to Stanford in the NCAA National Championship still stings for Texas golf and head coach John Fields. With a week to reflect on the result, Fields says he's extremely proud of what the team accomplished while also wondering if there was something else he could've done.
Fields kept the same order of golfers for all three matches at the National Championships which worked out perfectly in wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but that line up missed the mark against Stanford—which could lead to some second guessing.
"It leaves a little bit of doubt in your mind that maybe we did or didn't do the right thing. We did the same thing that we did in the first two matches- one against OU and one against Oklahoma State. (In the first two matches), it worked out great in our case. Against Stanford, we came up one match short," Fields said.
Fields put his players in perfect position during the memorable upset against defending national champs, Oklahoma State. Longhorns freshman Cole Hammer, one of the top amateur golfers in the nation, defeated against Matthew Wolff, the NCAA individual champion, with six birdies on the first eight holes.
Pierceson and Parker Coody join Hammer to make a formidable trio going into the 2020 season.
"We've got three great freshmen that are no longer freshmen. They'll be a lot of competition on our team to be on the starting five, and we'll be one of the better teams rolling out next year if not one of the best teams," Fields said.
UT set to host NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For first-year Texas track coach Edrick Floreal, it's all about progress. His Longhorn athletes are showing progress and peaking at the right time as Texas gets set to host the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships next week.
Longhorn athletes broke three school records at the NCAA Track and Field Prelims. Jonathan Jones broke UT's 400-meter record and Micaiah Harris broke the 200m record.
On the women's side of competition, Teahna Daniels broke the Longhorns' 200m school record with a time of 22.51 seconds.
NCAA Baseball: which team will win the College World Series?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NCAA Baseball tournament begins Friday without the Longhorns involvement for the first time in three years. TCU is back in the field of 64 after missing last season. The Horned Frogs inclusion surprised college baseball experts across the country receiving a bid despite a losing record in conference play.
TCU opens against California in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional. TCU's invitation left a team like Texas State on the outside looking in. Projections shined a positive light on the Bobcats going into the final week of the season, but Texas State went 0-2 in the Sun Belt conference tournament which ended their hopes.
As for Texas baseball, head coach David Pierce and his staff are asking: where did this season go wrong? Through the first half of the year, the Longhorns played like one of the best team in the country, and seemed to find a way to win against top competition. Everything changed in a series loss at TCU in March.
Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in 10 years, the Life Time Tri CapTex Triathlon was at maximum capacity for the race in downtown Austin.
Mark Saroni, an amateur, finished first for the men with a time of 1:54:07. Sierra Snyder, a professional, finished first among the women. See race results on the triathlon's website.
The 29th Life Time Tri CapTex Triathalon, a race of swimming, biking and running of over 30 miles, gets going bright and early on Memorial Day. It's the only race that happens exclusively in downtown Austin.
