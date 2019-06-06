Texas golf exceeds expectations with NCAA Championship run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The loss to Stanford in the NCAA National Championship still stings for Texas golf and head coach John Fields. With a week to reflect on the result, Fields says he’s extremely proud of what the team accomplished while also wondering if there was something else he could’ve done.

Fields kept the same order of golfers for all three matches at the National Championships which worked out perfectly in wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, but that line up missed the mark against Stanford—which could lead to some second guessing.

“It leaves a little bit of doubt in your mind that maybe we did or didn’t do the right thing. We did the same thing that we did in the first two matches- one against OU and one against Oklahoma State. (In the first two matches), it worked out great in our case. Against Stanford, we came up one match short,” Fields said.

Fields put his players in perfect position during the memorable upset against defending national champs, Oklahoma State. Longhorns freshman Cole Hammer, one of the top amateur golfers in the nation, defeated against Matthew Wolff, the NCAA individual champion, with six birdies on the first eight holes.

Pierceson and Parker Coody join Hammer to make a formidable trio going into the 2020 season.

“We’ve got three great freshmen that are no longer freshmen. They’ll be a lot of competition on our team to be on the starting five, and we’ll be one of the better teams rolling out next year if not one of the best teams,” Fields said.