Quan Cosby shares Red River Rivalry memories on More than the Score
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Former Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby joins Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to look back on his time in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.
From 2005-2008, Cosby proudly boasts a 3-1 record against the Sooners.
It's a rivalry that seems just as intense on the recruiting trail as it is on the field, and according to Cosby, that's where recruits first learn about the bad blood between the two schools.
The setting, in the middle of the state fair and with the fans split 50-50 in the Cotton Bowl down the 50-yard line all add to the mystique of the setting, and the players certainly notice it all.
Cosby also discusses his favorite play in the rivalry and how it encapsulates how intense the rivalry is.
