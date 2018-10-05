Quan Cosby shares Red River Rivalry memories on More than the Score Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WR Quan Cosby #6 of the Texas Longhorns makes a pass reception against Dominique Franks #15 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl on October 11, 2008 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Former Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby joins Chris Tavarez on More than the Score to look back on his time in the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma.

From 2005-2008, Cosby proudly boasts a 3-1 record against the Sooners.

It's a rivalry that seems just as intense on the recruiting trail as it is on the field, and according to Cosby, that's where recruits first learn about the bad blood between the two schools.

The setting, in the middle of the state fair and with the fans split 50-50 in the Cotton Bowl down the 50-yard line all add to the mystique of the setting, and the players certainly notice it all.

Cosby also discusses his favorite play in the rivalry and how it encapsulates how intense the rivalry is.