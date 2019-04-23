No first round pick, the Cowboys must hit on best available

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys already used its first round pick for the 2019 NFL Draft investing wisely in wide receiver help for quarterback Dak Prescott during the 2018 season.

The Cowboys traded its first round pick to the Oakland Raiders for receiver Amari Cooper near the 2018 trade deadline. In a small sample size, the move has paid off for Dallas.

Cooper caught 53 passes for 725 yards and six touchdowns during nine regular season games with the Cowboys. He’s under contract for the 2019 season and the Cowboys hope to keep him on the roster for several more years. Both sides are working toward a contract extension, according to various media reports.

2019 Cowboys draft picks 2nd Round | 58th overall

3rd Round | 90th overall

4th Round | 128th overall

4th Round | 136th overall

5th Round | 165th overall

7th Round | 241st overall

The Cowboys won’t be an active participant trading into the first round Thursday, according to Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola, due to the high price the franchise would have to pay to make a pick.

In order to move into the 2019 first round, the Cowboys would likely need to trade next year’s first round pick and more. In this era of the salary cap, draft picks are just too valuable to throw around.

It’s been proven time and time again that there’s potential player value during the second and third days of the draft and that’s where the Cowboys will have to shine. Dallas holds four picks between the second and fourth round of the draft.

Dak Prescott, Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith and Anthony Hitchens are just a few of the diamonds in the rough the Cowboys were able to find outside of the first round in recent years.

The NFL Draft is in Nashville this year beginning Thursday, April 25, with the first round. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, April 26 and the final four rounds are Saturday, April 27.