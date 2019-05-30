NCAA Baseball: which team will win the College World Series? Breaking down the NCAA Baseball tournament field prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The NCAA Baseball tournament begins Friday without the Longhorns involvement for the first time in three years. TCU is back in the field of 64 after missing last season. The Horned Frogs inclusion surprised college baseball experts across the country receiving a bid despite a losing record in conference play.

TCU opens against California in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional. TCU's invitation left a team like Texas State on the outside looking in. Projections shined a positive light on the Bobcats going into the final week of the season, but Texas State went 0-2 in the Sun Belt conference tournament which ended their hopes.

As for Texas baseball, head coach David Pierce and his staff are asking: where did this season go wrong? Through the first half of the year, the Longhorns played like one of the best team in the country, and seemed to find a way to win against top competition. Everything changed in a series loss at TCU in March.

After the 1-2 trip to Fort Worth, the Longhorns ended the year with 17 losses in the final 27 games and missed the Big 12 conference tournament.

As for which team is poised to win the College World Series, Dustin McComas from orangebloods.com is picking Stanford. McComas is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to college baseball, and he broke down the field of 64 with Roger Wallace on More than the Score.