Longhorns look rosy after efficient offensive showing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nothing but positivity coming from the Texas Longhorn program this week. The offense exploded for 48 points against Oklahoma producing the highest offensive output Texas has ever seen in the Red River Rivalry.
Explosive plays are critical for any successful offense, but Texas didn't need them against OU. The Longhorns offense was efficient scoring five touchdowns in five red zone attempts and scored points on 8 of their 12 possessions.
Going even deeper into Texas' scoring drives, Texas averaged 8.4 yards per play. A strong effort but more on the methodical side of offense.
Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis joined More than the Score following the Longhorns 48-45 win over the Sooners.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- VIDEO: Puppy snatched from Mesquite yard by suspects in Cadillac
- Lake Travis level rises and people along the lake like it
- 1 killed, 5 hurt when unfinished Dallas town house collapses
- Pastor Council sues Austin for the right to not hire LGBTQ people
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-