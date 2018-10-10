Longhorns look rosy after efficient offensive showing Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson sheds an OU tackler in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nothing but positivity coming from the Texas Longhorn program this week. The offense exploded for 48 points against Oklahoma producing the highest offensive output Texas has ever seen in the Red River Rivalry.

Explosive plays are critical for any successful offense, but Texas didn't need them against OU. The Longhorns offense was efficient scoring five touchdowns in five red zone attempts and scored points on 8 of their 12 possessions.

Going even deeper into Texas' scoring drives, Texas averaged 8.4 yards per play. A strong effort but more on the methodical side of offense.

Austin American-Statesman reporter Brian Davis joined More than the Score following the Longhorns 48-45 win over the Sooners.