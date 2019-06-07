Latest commit sparks Texas recruiting for potentially strong summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns have been mostly silent on the recruiting front since February with only one commitment in the last four months. This week, Duncanville quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson gave the Longhorns a recruiting jolt that could cause some ripples in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Jackson is the highest rated player committed in the Longhorns 2019 class, and his high rating comes with good reason. If it weren’t for a last-second “hail-mary” in the 6A State Championship game, Jackson would’ve led Duncanville to a state title and Jackson’s skills will certainly translate to the college game at essentially any position.

Jackson is also a prominent figure in D/FW high school football, and could help attract other players to Texas. Dallas is an area where Texas and coach Tom Herman have struggled to recruit in recent years. Jackson could be the trendsetter for the 2020 class.

Zach Evans leaves Texas out of its top five

North Shore running back Zach Evans sent a message when he left all Texas schools out of his top five list. Evans is the top player in the 2020 class, and many believed Texas and Texas A&M had a shot at a commitment. Evans listed Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State as his finalists.

In an interview with Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports, Evans questioned the Longhorns’ credentials when it comes to competing for a national championship.

Gauging results over the past decade, Texas can’t really dispute Evans’ claim. Watch the full interview with Austin American Recruiting expert Mike Craven.