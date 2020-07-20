Former Leander football player Greg Kelley talks UT tryout, aspirations outside of football on More Than The Score

AUSTIN (KXAN) —It’s been a long seven years for former Leander football player Greg Kelley, who now is hopeful for a return to the football field. Kelley joined Roger Wallace on More Than The Score.

Kelley was exonerated in 2019 after spending three years in prison after being wrongfully convicted for sexual assault of a child.

Now, Kelley wants to get back to playing the game he loves, football: a game that has taught him a lot of lessons throughout his life.

“When it comes to kind of getting in the face of adversity how to actually get through that,” Kelly told KXAN Sports Director Roger Wallace. “To actually be a fighter and to play that 5th quarter, with the engine still running.”

Kelley began training with former Longhorns Running Back Jeremy Hills, and tried out to walk on with the Longhorns in February.

“I continue to work hard and I’m very hopeful, hopefully, that I get a phone call and someone reaches out,” Kelley added. “That’s all I ask for, just an opportunity in the fall to prove what I can do and be an asset to the team.”

The journey of Greg Kelley is chronicled on the Showtime docuseries,”Outcry,” which airs Sunday nights and runs through August 2nd.