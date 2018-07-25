Dustin McComas joins MTTS to talk Texas basketball Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Dustin McComas from Orangebloods.com joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score to Texas basketball and recruiting.

According to Andrew Jones' social media accounts, he's recovering from Leukemia and working on getting his game back on the court.

In terms of recruiting, there's a big showcase in Las Vegas that Texas coaches will be at scouting and recruiting.

And McComas provides insight on Will Baker's recruitment. The rising Westlake senior is one of the most sought after recruits in the country, and the Longhorns are in the mix to land the five-star big man.