Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race Life Time Tri CapTex returns to downtown Austin prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in 10 years, the Life Time Tri CapTex Triathlon was at maximum capacity for the race in downtown Austin.

Mark Saroni finished first in the International Division and Ian Clennan finished first in the Sprint. See race results on the triathlon's website.

The 29th Life Time Tri CapTex Triathalon, a race of swimming, biking and running of over 30 miles, gets going bright and early on Memorial Day. It's the only race that happens exclusively in downtown Austin.

Participants got the race started at Lady Bird Lake and then go from biking to running before crossing the finish line.

The Life Time Tri Series is made up of eight events and the fastest qualifiers are eligible for the championship race in New York City. The top 200 qualifiers Monday in Austin will get automatic eligibility in the championship race July 21.