Downtown Austin triathlon returns for Memorial Day race
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in 10 years, the Life Time Tri CapTex Triathlon was at maximum capacity for the race in downtown Austin.
Mark Saroni finished first in the International Division and Ian Clennan finished first in the Sprint. See race results on the triathlon's website.
The 29th Life Time Tri CapTex Triathalon, a race of swimming, biking and running of over 30 miles, gets going bright and early on Memorial Day. It's the only race that happens exclusively in downtown Austin.
Participants got the race started at Lady Bird Lake and then go from biking to running before crossing the finish line.
The Life Time Tri Series is made up of eight events and the fastest qualifiers are eligible for the championship race in New York City. The top 200 qualifiers Monday in Austin will get automatic eligibility in the championship race July 21.
Westwood alum ends his Longhorns career with championship
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westwood High School product Colin Markes decided to stay with the hometown team when he signed with Texas tennis four year ago. Now, returning from Florida with the program's first national championship, he says "the years of hard work definitely paid off."
Markes earned one of the four points during Texas' championship victory over Wake Forest last weekend in Orlando, Florida. The Longhorns lost the doubles point to go down 1-0, but responded with four straight points for the title.
After losing the doubles point, Markes said interim coach Bruce Berque rallied the team while keeping everyone positive.Read the Full Article
Indy 500 pole winner ready to seize 'Super Bowl' of racing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Frenchman Simon Pagenaud hit over 229 miles per hour in his four qualifying laps to claim the pole position for Sunday's Indianapolis 500. While Pagenaud knows this is just the beginning of the challenge in winning the Indy 500, it's a good start.
"Winning the Indianapolis 500 would be the biggest achievement in anyone's career, really. It's the biggest race in the world, it's the jewel of racing, there's nothing like it. It's our Super Bowl," Pagenaud said.
Pagenaud will be the target when the field gets ready for the biggest race in IndyCar. He's been dreaming of this moment since he was a child. Pagenaud has wanted to be a driver since childhood. Being from France, there were two options for a racing career, Formula 1 or IndyCar, and he's exactly where he's supposed to be.Read the Full Article
Elite sand volleyball returns to Austin with AVP Austin Open
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lexington native Amanda Dowdy is back in familiar territory in Texas. The AVP sand volleyball Austin Open returns to Krieg Field for its third straight year with Dowdy competing for a championship.
Dowdy is just one of the elite sand volleyball players at the Austin Open this weekend which runs from May 17-19. The former Texas Tech volleyball player transitioned from international competition to sand volleyball after college and is now shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The Austin Open features 16 teams from the men's and women's bracket in the Main Draw Winner's Bracket.Read the Full Article
