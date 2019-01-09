Cowboys prepare for Rams in divisional round of playoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mickey Spagnola joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to break down the Cowboys’ NFC divisional round game against the Rams on Saturday.

Dallas is coming off a 24-22 win over the Seahawks at home for just their third playoff win since the turn of the century.

Los Angeles is coming off a bye as the no. 2 seed in the NFC. They started out 11-1 before losing back-to-back games, but finished 13-3 and the NFC West championship.

The last time the Cowboys played in the NFC Championship was in 1995, when they won the last of their five Super Bowl championships, including three in a run of four years.