More Than the Score talking Longhorns new spot in the polls

Posted: Oct 07, 2018 11:17 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas Longhorns are in AP Top 10 rankings and here comes all the talk and hype that goes with it. 

It's program that hasn't been ranked this high (9th in AP poll) this late in the season since they made a run at the national title in 2009. 

The Longhorns are far from the National Championship conversation, but they have managed to get back in the conversation when  it comes to the landscape of college football.

Our More Than the Score crew discusses their impression of the Texas win over Oklahoma and where some of the pitfalls might be heading into the second half of the regular season.

