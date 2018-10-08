More Than the Score talking Longhorns new spot in the polls Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Texas Head Coach Tom Herman elebrates just before being doused with liquid after an NCAA college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Dallas, Texas. The Longhorns defeated the Sooners 48-45. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas Longhorns are in AP Top 10 rankings and here comes all the talk and hype that goes with it.

It's program that hasn't been ranked this high (9th in AP poll) this late in the season since they made a run at the national title in 2009.

The Longhorns are far from the National Championship conversation, but they have managed to get back in the conversation when it comes to the landscape of college football.

Our More Than the Score crew discusses their impression of the Texas win over Oklahoma and where some of the pitfalls might be heading into the second half of the regular season.