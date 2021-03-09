More Than the Score: Quan Cosby discusses his research as a member of the committee researching the origins of “The Eyes of Texas”

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas released its report regarding the origins of the school song, “The Eyes of Texas”. This comes after outcry from some student-athletes, other members of the student body, and alumni that the song was racist in its origin.

A committee of 24 members was assembled by Texas to research the song and its early performances.

In the report, the group found that the song did not have racist intentions, and acknowledges that the song “debuted in a racist setting,” which the report’s authors suggest was common in 1903.

Quan Cosby, a former Longhorns wide receiver who played from 2005-2008, was a member of the committee. He joined Roger Wallace on “More Than the Score” to discuss the committee’s findings, as well as his personal journey through the controversy.