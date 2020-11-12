Cedar Park football games postponed due to COVID-19

Cedar Park football has had to hit the pause button that will cause changes in their schedule.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The one constant with the high school football schedule is that it’s constantly changing.

On Wednesday, the Leander Independent School District announced Cedar Park’s next two games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Cedar Park was scheduled to play Pflugerville on Friday and Weiss on Nov. 19, but both games have been pushed back by two weeks. Cedar Park will play Pflugerville on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. at Gupton Stadium and then will play Weiss on Monday, Nov. 30 at The Pfield.

The change will force Weiss to move its game with Anderson from Friday, Nov. 27 to Wednesday, Nov. 25 due to University Interscholastic League protocols, requiring five days between games. Weiss will also move its regular season finale at Georgetown to Saturday, Dec. 5 at 12 p.m.

Cedar Park is expected to play its season finale against Manor on Dec. 4.

Cedar Park (6-0) is ranked fourth in 5A Division 1 by Dave Campbell’s Texas High School football rankings.