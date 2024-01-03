LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Aaliyah Moore and Deyona Gaston both had their first double-doubles of the season and No. 10 Texas got off to a quick start and rolled past Texas Tech 74-47 on Wednesday night.

Moore had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds. Gaston scored 17 on 8-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Madison Booker also had 18 points for the Longhorns (14-1, 1-1 Big 12 Conference), who bounced back from their first loss in a big way.

It was Texas’ fourth straight game without leading scorer Taylor Jones (16.2 points per game) and third without point guard Roni Harmon (14.1 ppg), who is out for the season with an ACL injury. Jones is out with a hip injury.

The Longhorns forced Texas Tech into a season-high 25 turnovers, good for 29 points. They had a 42-24 rebounding advantage, using 16 on the offensive end for a 20-3 margin in second-chance points.

Bailey Maupin scored 16 for the Red Raiders (12-3, 1-1), who came in averaging 73.6 points a game.

Booker made a layup to start a 15-0 run midway through the first quarter and contributed six straight points later that turned an 8-6 lead into a 21-6 advantage. The Longhorns didn’t let up, pushing the lead to 40-23 at the half.

Texas (45.5) shot 12% better than the Red Raiders in the first half. The Longhorns got off 15 more shots by forcing 15 turnovers and grabbing nine offensive boards on their way to a 20-10 rebound advantage. That led to a 14-0 advantage in second-chance points.

A 10-2 run in the third quarter, with all the points coming from Booker and Moore, pushed the lead to 26 and the Longhorns scored the last seven points of the game.

Texas goes to West Virginia on Saturday. Texas Tech is home against Kansas on Saturday.