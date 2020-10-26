Monday night football: Stony Point, Westwood restart season postponed by pandemic

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — There will be Monday night football in Round Rock after a shuffling of the master schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westwood and Stony Point will kick off at 7 p.m. at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex after separate positive COVID-19 cases postponed the football programs’ schedules.

Stony Point (1-0) is playing its first varsity football game since a school staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 5. The Tigers are playing only their second game of the 2020 season after a non-district win over Bowie on Oct. 1.

A Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson told KXAN on Oct. 6 that the staff member had “enough close contacts that it was necessary to quarantine the entire football team for two weeks.”

A few days later, Westwood (1-1) was forced to postpone its next two games after several Westwood players had to quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 case within the team. The Warriors will be playing their third game of the season on Monday night. Westwood opened the season with a win against Southwest San Antonio and a loss to Lake Travis.

The entire Round Rock ISD varsity football schedule has been switched, creating a unique Monday night showdown of the high school variety.

Westwood head coach Anthony Wood says his team is playing a varsity game on a Monday for the first time in 15 years. Wood says Westwood defeated Cedar Park in late September of 2005 when Hurricane Rita was moving toward the Texas coast.

Both, Westwood and Stony Point, are facing a daunting task of three games in less than two weeks. After the Stony Point game, the Warriors play Vista Ridge on Friday and Vandegrift on Nov. 5.

Stony Point will play Hutto on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 p.m. and Round Rock on Nov. 6 to get its schedule back on track.