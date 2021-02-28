Momentum continues — Sarkisian adds 7th recruit since taking Longhorns job

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches warmups before an NCAA football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Texas has hired Sarkisian as the Longhorns new coach. The move comes just a few hours after Texas announced the firing of Tom Herman after four seasons with no Big 12 championships. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian is using his new coach recruiting momentum to the fullest and turning it into bonafide talent for the University of Texas for 2022. On Sunday, Sarkisian reeled in his seventh commitment since taking hold of the Longhorns program eight weeks ago.

Aledo High School safety Bryan Allen Jr. announced his commitment to Texas through social media, picking the Longhorns over Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma and others.

Allen was previously committed to LSU, but decided to reopen his recruitment in January. Sarkisian and the Longhorns new coaching staff took advantage of the opening to re-enter the race and earn Allen’s pledge. A four-star recruit, Allen, is rated as the No. 6 safety in the country for the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports.

Sarkisian and his staff are truly living up to his Longhorns slogan of “all gas, no brakes” when it comes to bringing top talent to Austin. Sarkisian has added six high-end players to the 2022 class, including five-star quarterback Maalik Murphy from California.

Port Arthur Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau committed to Texas under the previous coaching staff, but remains loyal to the Longhorns.

El Campo High School sophomore Rueben Owens is expected to be one of the best running backs in the nation in the 2023 class. Owens committed to the Longhorns Thursday, becoming the first commit in a class that won’t sign for nearly two years.

The Longhorns currently hold the No. 4 ranked recruiting class in the country behind Ohio State, LSU and Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

List of 2022 Texas commits