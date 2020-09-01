MLB Trade Deadline: Astros stay quiet; Rangers miss on opportunities

Texas Rangers pitcher Mike Minor smiles after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Texas won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(KXAN) — The Major League Baseball trade deadline hit at 3 p.m. CT on Monday. After several days of heavy speculation about the Rangers plans at the deadline, the overall public opinion is they left a lot of opportunity out there.

The Rangers had valuable assets that could’ve been exchanged for the future well-being of the team and they didn’t get most of it done by Monday’s deadline. Of course, to be fair to Rangers general manager Jon Daniels, there’s no way of knowing what kind of offers were presented to the Rangers by other teams.

Texas held on to starter Lance Lynn and Joey Gallo and they were unable to work out a deal to send Rougned Odor to another club.

Rangers starting pitcher Mike Minor is going to the Oakland A’s in exchange for two 2019 draft picks, outfielder Marcus Smith and third basemen Dustin Harris, according to A’s beat writer Susan Slusser.

Minor, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, has overall been a strong piece of the Rangers’ rotation over the last three season, but has struggled in several starts this season.

Additionally, the Rangers dealt catcher Robinson Chirinos and infielder Todd Frazier in two separate trades with the New York Mets. The Rangers will receive two minor leaguers from the Mets.

Allegedly, there were several discussions with other teams for Lynn, but nothing materialized. Lynn had the fifth lowest ERA in MLB this season at 1.93, and is, basically, the only bright spot of the Rangers 2020 season, so far.

The Houston Astros were silent on deadline day. From the outside, the Astros could’ve made some moves to help a young bullpen or starting rotation hit with injuries. However, first-year general manager James Click not to make changes going into September.