Minor League Baseball, Round Rock Express canceled for 2020 season

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Express baseball will have to wait until 2021 after a Tuesday announcement that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled as MLB plans its season start for late July during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major League Baseball informed MiLB that it will not be providing its affiliated teams with players for the season. As a result, there will not be a professional Minor League Baseball season at the Dell Diamond.

This marks the first time that the MiLB season has been cancelled since the league was founded as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues on September 5, 1901.

Round Rock Express management called the decision unprecedented, but not totally surprising.

“While today’s announcement that there will not be a Minor League Baseball season is truly unprecedented, it is one that we have been preparing for over the last several weeks,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We had remained optimistic about the potential of hosting a Round Rock Express season, but we also began developing plans to bring baseball and other special events to the Central Texas community in a safe and responsible manner. This begins tonight with ‘The Pfinal Game’ at Dell Diamond and will continue next week with the beginning of our home slate of Texas Collegiate League action.”

The Express will feature organized baseball at the Dell Diamond during the summer. “The Pfinal Game” will be played Tuesday with 35 baseball players from four Pflugerville high schools — Pflugerville, Connally, Hendrickson and Weiss.

The players will be divided into two teams for a nine-inning showcase to close out their high school careers.

The Round Rock Hairy Men, a temporary expansion team in the Texas Collegiate League, opens the 2020 season against the Brazos Valley Bombers in Bryan. The Hairy Men will debut at Dell Diamond on July 7 against the Victoria Generals.