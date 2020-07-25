‘Mind boggling’ that Texas and Texas A&M still don’t play against each other in football, says Tom Herman

HOUSTON (KXAN) —Tom Herman is on the record saying he wants Texas and Texas A&M to play in the near future.

During his virtual talk with the Touchdown Club of Houston on Thursday, the University of Texas Head Football Coach says he’s completely on board with figuring out a way to renew the rivalry with the Aggies on the gridiron.

“It’s mind boggling to me that Georgia and Georgia Tech figure out a way to play every year, Clemson and South Carolina, Iowa-Iowa State, Kentucky-Lousiville, I mean the list goes on and on and on,” Herman said.

The Texas coach went on to say that he understands the important of a marquee non-conference game on the schedule, but thinks games with a nearby rival would work out better for everyone involved.

“To fly to Los Angeles to play a night game on a Saturday night west coast time to say that we played USC, or to fly to Columbus, Ohio, or to fly to Gainesville, Florida, when we can hop on a bus and drive an hour and a half east,” Herman continued. “I’ll never understand it, I hope that someday we can be like everybody in the country.”

Herman went on to say that Athletic Director Chris Del Conte feels the same, and that hopefully one day a deal will get done to revive the annual matchup.

“We’ve reached out to try to play them in the past, it didn’t go real well,” Herman added.

He’s holding out hope that the two sides can come to an agreement, especially if there are any schedule changes.

“Maybe this will be the catalyst to make it happen, I haven’t heard anything like that,” Herman said. “But who knows? Desperate times call for desperate measures right?”