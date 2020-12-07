Tough task awaits Cowboys on the road at Baltimore

BALTIMORE (Nexstar) — It will be a rare Tuesday night football appearance by the Dallas Cowboys this week as they take on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore at 7 p.m.

The game was moved twice due to scheduling issues created by positive COVID19 tests among Ravens staff and players, which included starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins.

Jackson is expected to play on Tuesday and the Cowboys will have to slow down the explosive Ravens rushing attack, which Dallas hasn’t done this season. The Cowboys is worst in the NFL against the run, allowing 156 yards per game. The Ravens rushing offense ranks third in the league — a decided edge for Baltimore and a clear mismatch to exploit.

The Cowboys will have to shuffle the offensive line again after the injury to Zack Martin. Dallas’ offensive line has declined this season in performance and a lot of the struggles are due to injuries. Baltimore’s elite defense could wreak havoc on quarterback Andy Dalton. However, the makeshift Cowboys starter is familiar with the Ravens defense after years of playing against it with the Cincinnati Bengals.

You can watch Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola’s “Keys to the Game” in the video above.