Mickey: Dak Prescott returns to practice to visit team

(Nexstar) — When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season ending injury earlier in the year, the hopes and dreams of Cowboys fans went out the window for 2020.

Prescott, who suffered a compound fracture that required major surgery, has not been at the Cowboys facility in Frisco since the incident, but he returned for the first portion of Friday morning’s practice.

Prescott was seen without a brace and using one crutch. It also appeared Prescott was able to put weight on his surgically-repaired left ankle.

“His little victories everyday, little things, he looks to stack those up. Boy, is that telling as to how his mind is and how he approaches his work,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has more.