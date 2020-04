AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 07: Brandon Jones #19 of the Texas Longhorns sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 7, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Safety Brandon Jones is the first Texas Longhorn off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Miami Dolphins picked Jones in the early portion of the third round with the No. 70 overall pick. Jones was a captain for the Longhorns during his senior season. Jones led the Longhorns with 64 tackles in 2019.

Jones finished with three interceptions over his four-year UT career.