Mexico’s friendly against Chile ends in 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mexico’s first match in Austin wasn’t exactly what dreams are made of.

El Tri’s friendly against Chile ended in a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium, extending a run of disappointing matches for Mexico that includes back-to-back losses to Canada and the US in World Cup Qualifying.

Mexico was admittedly playing without its main stars – this match featured mostly backups and young players that used this match and camp as a tryout in hopes of making Mexico’s World Cup roster for Qatar, should the team qualify.

In the 80th minute, Pablo Parra scored to bring the match to its final score of 2-2. Chile had been playing catchup for most of the match. Santiago Gimenez scored in the ninth minute to give Mexico a 1-0 lead.

#MEXCHI | Final whistle in Austin and our last match of the year ends up in a 2-2 draw 🆚🇨🇱.



Thank you for all the support throughout the year. 😍👏🏻🇲🇽#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #MEXTOUR pic.twitter.com/7l9wsdtX4x — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) December 9, 2021

Chile answered with a goal in the 21st minute from Ivan Morales. In the second half, Jordan Silva’s goal put El Tri back on top, 2-1, before Parra’s goal leveled the match.

Mexico returns to World Cup Qualifying on Jan. 27 against Jamaica. El Tri is currently in third in the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying standings, behind Canada, which is atop the table, and the US in second.

The attendance was announced at 17,202, well below a sellout for the 20,500-seat Q2 Stadium