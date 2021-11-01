Mexico national team to make first-ever trip to Austin for MexTour match

Mexico’s starting players pose for a team photo at the beginning of a qualifying soccer match against El Salvador for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Mexican Men’s National Team is coming to Austin for its first-ever match in the city on Dec. 8, Austin FC announced Monday in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM).

Mexico will face two-time Copa America champions Chile at Q2 Stadium as part of its MexTour series. This will be the final match of the 2021 MexTour, which is a U.S. tour of friendlies pitting Mexico against other top national teams.

While the games don’t count toward any sort of qualifying, the tour allows Mexico to prepare for important international fixtures while also connecting with fans in the U.S.

Tickets for the Dec. 8 game will go on sale Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. CT on SeatGeek.com. Austin FC Season Ticket Members and Waitlist Members will receive information about pre-sale opportunities via e-mail, Austin FC said.

This will be Q2 Stadium’s fourth international fixture since it opened its doors in June.

In Q2 Stadium’s grand opening, the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Nigeria. The U.S. Men’s National Team has twice visited Austin, facing Qatar in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal in July and Jamaica in FIFA World Cup qualifying in October.