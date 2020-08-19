McCoy released by Cowboys one day after season-ending injury

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — A day after losing defensive tackle Gerald McCoy for the season with a quad injury, the Dallas Cowboys have released the 11-year NFL veteran with an injury waiver.

The Cowboys will pay only the $3 million signing bonus to McCoy on his previously agreed upon on $18 million, three-year contract with the injury waiver.

McCoy ruptured his right quad while running a practice drill against Antwaun Woods on Monday. He is expected to undergo surgery to repair the injury.

McCoy signed as a free agent with Dallas during the offseason after nine season with the New Orleans Saints and a season with the Carolina Panthers.

