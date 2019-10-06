Colt McCoy makes first start of season in loss to Patriots

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 06: Colt McCoy #12 of the Washington Redskins is helped to his feet during the second half against the New England Patriots at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

LANDOVER, Md. (KXAN) — Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy made his first NFL start since breaking his right leg during a game last December.

He wasn’t given any favors against the defending Super Bowl Champion, New England Patriots

McCoy and the Redskins were only able to amass three first downs in the first half, yet only trailed 12-7 at halftime

Washington jumped out quickly behind the running game. Steven Sims broke off a 65-yard touchdown on Washington’s second drive of the game for a 7-0 lead.

Julian Edelman scored on a 6-yard pass from Tom Brady on the ensuing possession, but Mike Nugent missed the extra point. The Patriots took the lead with two Nugent field goals before halftime.

In the second half, New England opened with back-to-back touchdowns for a 26-7 lead that was too much for McCoy and the offense to overcome.

Washington was only able to enter Patriots territory once in the second half — on the Redskins final possession of the game.