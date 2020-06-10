McConaughey joins Emmanuel Acho’s ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ series

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 02: Current NFL player Emmanuel Acho visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 51 Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Longhorns linebacker turned television personality Emmanuel Acho launched his first video in a series he’s calling “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man” on June 1. As of Wednesday afternoon, it has more than 11 million views on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Acho released his second installment of the series with UT’s Minister of Culture and Longhorns icon Matthew McConaughey joining the conversation.

In the videos, Acho says he decided to create the series because white people reached out to him, asking how they can help. Acho says he hopes to educate and address the issues black Americans currently face with racism in society.

“So you know exactly what you’re standing for and why you’re standing,” Acho said in the video.

The first video addresses white privilege and the protests and rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in custody of Minneapolis police. Acho says, while he doesn’t support the violence and rioting in the recent weeks, “sometimes pain and hurt doesn’t know how to express itself.”

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey says he wanted to take part of Acho’s series to “learn, share, listen, understand” and to discuss common grounds, but also expose differences between us.

McConaughey said he watched the first episode in the series, and it gave him new context and insight into black culture, and led him to ask how he can do better as a white man.

Acho said in the video, you have to acknowledge there’s a problem so that you can take more ownership of the problem.

McConaughey asked Acho: “What can I do? What’s my responsibility? What’s your responsibility today, tomorrow?”

“People should take the responsibility proactively to say, you know what? Maybe I’m part of the problem. Maybe I can fix this issue not just by being not racist but by being anti-racist. Maybe I can level the playing field and make it a fair fight,” Acho said.