McCallum opens season with 14-13 win over Anderson in Taco Shack Bowl

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bad snap on a point after attempt proved to be the difference in McCallum snapping its two-game losing streak to Anderson in Thursday’s season-opening cross-town rivalry.

With the game tied at 7-7 in the third quarter quarter and facing fourth down, Anderson running back Colin Page took the snap out of the wildcat and scored on a 56-yard run to take a 13-7 lead. On the ensuing PAT, the snap hit the turf before it reached the holder, which led to an easy stop for McCallum.

In the fourth quarter, Jaxon Rosales connected with Nate Davidson for a three-yard touchdown, and the Knights successfully converted the PAT to take a 14-13 lead.

Later in the quarter, the McCallum defense stuffed Page on fourth down at the goal line to force a turnover on downs. The Knights milked the clock after that, thanks in large part to a near-35-yard run by Thomas Lonsdale out of the shadow of the goalposts.

McCallum play at Lehman next Friday, while the Trojans host Rouse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change

  • 8/26: Anderson vs McCallum | 7:30 p.m.
  • 8/27: Westlake vs Temple | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/2: Vista Ridge vs Leander | 7 p.m.
  • 9/3: Euless Trinity vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/9: Anderson vs Westwood | 7 p.m.
  • 9/10: Westlake vs Mansfield Summit | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/16: LBJ vs Liberty Hill | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/23: Cedar Creek vs Connally | 7 p.m.
  • 9/24: Westlake vs Del Valle | 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/30: Bastrop vs Glenn | 7 p.m.
  • 10/1: San Marcos vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/7: Hutto vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/8: Bowie vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/14: Westlake vs Hays | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/22: Akins vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/28: Vista Ridge vs Round Rock | 7 p.m.
  • 10/29: Austin High vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/4: Hays vs Bowie | 7:30 p.m.
  • 11/5: Lake Travis vs Westlake | 7:30 p.m.

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss