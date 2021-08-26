McCallum opens season with 14-13 win over Anderson in Taco Shack Bowl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bad snap on a point after attempt proved to be the difference in McCallum snapping its two-game losing streak to Anderson in Thursday’s season-opening cross-town rivalry.

With the game tied at 7-7 in the third quarter quarter and facing fourth down, Anderson running back Colin Page took the snap out of the wildcat and scored on a 56-yard run to take a 13-7 lead. On the ensuing PAT, the snap hit the turf before it reached the holder, which led to an easy stop for McCallum.

In the fourth quarter, Jaxon Rosales connected with Nate Davidson for a three-yard touchdown, and the Knights successfully converted the PAT to take a 14-13 lead.

Later in the quarter, the McCallum defense stuffed Page on fourth down at the goal line to force a turnover on downs. The Knights milked the clock after that, thanks in large part to a near-35-yard run by Thomas Lonsdale out of the shadow of the goalposts.

McCallum play at Lehman next Friday, while the Trojans host Rouse.