McBride’s career day leads Texas State to win over Arkansas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Texas State is back in the win column for the first time in nine weeks, earning its second win of the season 47-45 over Arkansas State.

Calvin Hill scored the game-winning touchdown on a six-yard run with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game. Bobcats quarterback Brady McBride threw for five touchdowns and 443 yards for Texas State’s second win in the Sun Belt Conference.

Saturday’s performance was easily the best of McBride’s college career. Texas State’s only other win during the 2020 season came Sept. 19 at Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas State’s defense struggled to contain a potent Arkansas State passing attack. Quarterbacks Logan Bonner and Layne Hatcher rotate for the Red Wolves and combined to throw for 462 yards and four touchdowns.

There were six lead changes as each team’s offense pushed the pace up and down the field.

Arkansas State used a 12-play, 65-yard drive that took more than five minutes that ended with Jamal Jones scoring from a yard out for the Red Wolves’ last lead of the game. Jeremiah Haydel helped give Texas State a shorter field to work with returning the ensuing kickoff 41 yards to the Texas State 43-yard line.

Next, Texas State hosts undefeated Coastal Carolina next Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.