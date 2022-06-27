AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas’ Minister of Culture is sounding off on news of quarterback Arch Manning committing to play for the Longhorns.

McConaughey tweeted “Manning up” after Manning, the nation’s top recruit for the class of 2023, announced his commitment. Manning tweeted Thursday he plans to play at Texas.

The prospect is currently attending Isidore Newman School in New Orleans where his Super Bowl-winning uncles Peyton and Eli played. Arch Manning’s father, Cooper, is the older brother of Peyton and Eli.

McConaughey and Longhorn head coach Steve Sarkisian remain optimistic about the upcoming season. Sarkisian worked to build a relationship with the Manning family and his reputation as a quarterbacks coach and offensive strategist won them over.