Masters champion Ben Crenshaw reads story to Texas children

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two-time Masters Champion and Austin native Ben Crenshaw took some time this week to entertain Texas children with a story.

Crenshaw was on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Facebook page Tuesday morning, reading the book “Hello, Texas” as part of the “Stars of Texas Storytime” series.

The program, led by Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, runs on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. on Facebook Live. It started as the coronavirus pandemic hit through Texas ending in-school learning for children in the state’s public schools.

Former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy was already featured in the series.