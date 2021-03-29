Marquette to officially introduce Shaka Smart as head basketball coach Monday

Texas head coach Shaka Smart during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Marquette will officially introduce Shaka Smart as its next head coach Monday at a 2 p.m. press conference.

The six-year Longhorns head coach left Texas for the Golden Eagles Friday, finishing his Texas tenure with a 109-86 record.

While rumors were hovering around about Smart’s job status at Texas, the move to Marquette was a surprise to the college basketball nation.

Texas won the Big 12 Tournament championship two weeks ago, but lost in a historic upset to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Smart finished with an 0-3 record in the NCAA Tournament with Texas.

In a statement on Smart’s departure, Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said:

“I’m so grateful for all Coach Smart did for Texas Basketball, our university community and our athletics department. I’ve enjoyed our time together, really appreciate the passion he has for his team and student athletes, and I learned a great deal from him during our many conversations. I will miss Coach Smart and his family and wish him the very best.” LONGHORN ATHLETICS DIRECTOR CHRIS DEL CONTE

Texas is still searching for its next head coach. The national consensus is that Texas Tech’s Chris Beard is the top target for the Texas Athletics administration.

Former Texas Longhorns guard and current Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Royal Ivey reportedly interviewed for the job Sunday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.