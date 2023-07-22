Austin (KXAN) – After entering the NBA Draft, Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead reversed course and decided to head back to school for his senior season. This comes as Houston enters the Big 12 in what is expected to be one of, if not the best basketball conference in the country.

“It’s going to be so much fun because competition is supposed to be that much better,” said Shead. “People are going to look out for us and [we] have a target on our back.”

The Manor graduate returned to host a basketball camp Saturday at his old high school that means so much to him.

“Just being able to give back and do something that somebody wasn’t able to do for me,” said Shead. “Just bring all the kids together, have some fun before they go back to school and give them some school supplies.”

Joining the Big 12 means Shead’s Cougars will be in the same conference as Texas.

The conference slate was released this week and Houston will be coming to Austin this year, a game that Shead will have circled on his calendar.

“Getting to come home and play in Austin is something different, man,” said Shead. “Getting to play in the city I grew up for the first time is going to be really special.”

Before Houston visits the Longhorns and the season gets going late in the fall, the Cougars will head to Australia for an international exhibition tour.

“They’re known for their animals,” said Shead. “I want to see a kangaroo for once. Just the Outback and everything that goes on out there…I’m not getting close to one animal. I want to see them but see them from a distance.”

Shead and the Cougars will open the season on November 6 against Louisiana Monroe. They’ll face Texas both in Austin and at home.