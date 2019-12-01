Manor stuns Cedar Park with 4th quarter comeback

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — With a foggy drizzle covering the field and the fans at The Pfield, it took Manor a couple quarters to get going, but the Mustangs made it count in the fourth quarter.

In a 5A region semifinal match-up against its district champion, Manor pulled off the stunning upset of Cedar Park with two fourth quarter touchdowns for a 17-14 win.

Cedar Park grabbed a 7-0 lead at halftime with a Josh Cameron touchdown run. Manor answered with a Tahj Brooks touchdown run for a 7-7 game midway through the third quarter.

It looked like Cedar Park’s defense was going to lead the Timberwolves to the region final with a fumble recovery for a touchdown for a 14-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Manor’s defense tightened and the offense took advantage of its opportunities. The Mustangs tied the game at 14 with nine minutes to go. The defense stopped Cedar Park twice giving Manor another chance to end the game in regulation.

Kicker Yael Sanchez knocked through a 20-yard field goal as time expired for the victory. With the win, Manor moves on to the 5A-Division 1 Region Finals to face state-power Shadow Creek next week.

These teams played a district game three weeks ago in which Cedar Park dominated Manor 49-24.