AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manor Mustangs have completely transformed as a football team in the last couple of years.

Last year, Manor finished 10-3 with a 7-1 record in district 11-5a. The Mustangs saw their season end to Katy Paetow in the first round of the playoffs.

It may have been a disappointing finish, but the Mustangs were still absolutely thrilled with the progress they made last year, considering they the 2020 season with only two wins.

“I don’t think anyone expected that after the year we did before,” head coach James Keller said. “They’re ready to play man, I’ve been around a lot of good players and right now we have six D-1 commits or offers on the team, they’re great but they’ve got a lot of great players around them as well.”

“We’ve been working hard in the weight room, we had a great offseason the past few years and I feel like we’re going to do great things this year,” said senior running back Quinten Joyner.

The Mustangs are led by Joyner, who is a USC commit. Joyner is known for his breakaway speed that left many opponents coughing up dust in his wake.

Joyner believes he’s improved tremendously which is going to be bad news for defenses if that ends up as the case.

It’s not just the offense that has playmakers, Keller touted the defense and specifically the defensive line as the Mustangs biggest strength.

Manor will face more of a challenge this season as the Mustangs will move to 6A, and are placed in a competitive district that includes: Vandegrift, Round Rock, and Cedar Ridge.

Keller believes his team is more than ready for the challenge.

“If we were going to move to 6A, I believe this is the year to do it,” Keller added.

Manor will begin the season September 2nd at home against San Antonio Cornerstone Christian.