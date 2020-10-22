Manor, Pflugerville meet in key district matchup in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Manor and Pflugerville will meet at The Pfield on Thursday night, jockeying for playoff position in the District 11-5A standings.

You can watch the game live on KBVO-TV or on KXAN.com, starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Plugerville’s committed and powerful rushing attack helped the Panthers roll through the first three weeks of the season undefeated before hitting a snag last week. Pflugerville (1-1, 3-1) was stunned in a 48-47 loss to Leander that will certainly muddy up the district’s playoff picture down the road.

Manor (1-1, 1-2) opened its schedule with a loss to rival LBJ before jumping straight into the district slate. Manor defeated Leander two weeks ago before a 36-26 road loss to Georgetown last week.

Cedar Park is the undisputed favorite in the district with Georgetown behind the Timberwolves. After that, there are six teams battling for the final two playoff spots. Manor and Pflugerville are right in the middle of that mix to reach the UIL postseason.

