Manor ISD announces athletic event COVID-19 guidelines ahead of season opening football game

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District issued its COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor athletic events for both Manor and Manor New Tech high schools Tuesday.

All outdoor athletic events will be capped at 25% capacity, which puts the maximum occupancy of Manor High School’s stadium at 1,529. One-thousand fans are allowed on the home side, 479 on the away side and 50 band members, also on the away side, the district said.

The Manor Mustangs open the football season hosting Austin LBJ on at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The UIL delayed the start of football season for Class 5A and 6A schools due to COVID-19. The first day the Mustangs could practice was on Labor Day, and Sept. 24 was the first week of official play for the big schools in Texas.

At Manor New Tech High School, stadium capacity is set at 800, 500 on the home side with 250 on the away side, plus 50 band members. The Titans play at Navarro on Friday, but will host Wimberley on Oct. 9.

Manor New Tech is Class 4A, and while the UIL allowed schools 4A and below to start practice at the traditional time in August, the Titans lost to Ingram Moore 19-0 in their first game of the year Sept. 24.

At outdoor events across the district, spectators are required to wear face masks and are “encouraged” to use face shields. Spectators will have their temperatures checked before being let in to the stadium, and hand sanitizing stations will be at all entrances.

All restrooms and concessions stands will have marked spaces six feet apart so people can social distance properly.

No tickets will be sold in person — all sales will be done online through ticketspicket.com and they are first-come, first-served. Those with UIL or district passes will be allowed into the game if capacity allows.

There will be three feet of distance between seats in the stands, and groups of 10 or more people won’t be allowed to sit together. Gates open one hour before kickoff.