Manor High standout defensive end to stay close to home, commits to Texas

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor High School’s senior defensive end Princely Umanmielen committed to the Texas Longhorns Monday, deciding to stay close to home and play for the school just 13 miles away from his high school stadium.

Umanmielen was reportedly strongly considering offers from Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma in the last several months. Umanmielen is the No. 37 prospect in Texas and No. 230 in the nation for the 2020 class.

The defensive lineman notched five sacks and 21 tackles for loss during his junior season at Manor.

The Longhorns are riding a steep wave of recruiting momentum this summer, picking up eight commitments for the 2020 class over the last six weeks.

Texas ranks sixth in the country in 247 Sports’ Team Rankings for the 2020 class.

Erick Fowler was the last Manor prospect to play for the Longhorns. The linebacker played in nine games for Texas in 2016 before transferring to Sam Houston State.

Umanmielen’s senior season begins against Weslaco East in Weslaco on Aug. 31.