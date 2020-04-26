Malcolm Roach returns to Louisiana for deal with Saints; Shackelford signs with Tampa Bay

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Malcolm Roach #32 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates a tackle in the second quarter against the Utah Utes during the Valero Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Louisiana native will get another chance to play football after coming to an agreement with the New Orleans Saints. Former Texas defensive lineman and Baton Rouge native Malcolm Roach has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Saints after he wasn’t picked during the 2020 NFL Draft.

“All my life I’ve dreamed about playing for the Saints,” Roach said in an interview with Texas football. “The way the draft went, it didn’t work out in my favor, but I feel like God has a bigger plan for me. I’m thankful for everything that’s happened, and I’m ready to go out there and prove to people what I can do. I’m ready to go in and make an impact with the Saints and try my hardest to make the roster there.”

Roach came to Texas in 2016 after being recruited by former Longhorns coach Charlie Strong. Roach made appearances in 47 games through a four-year college career, capping it off as a team captain in 2019.

The natural edge rusher was moved around position-wise in the Texas defense which hindered some of his ability to get into the opposing backfield. In 2019, Roach picked up 40 tackles (24 solo), nine tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and one blocked kick while predominately playing defensive end.

Even with disappointing circumstances in the draft, this outcome with the Saints will definitely be celebrated by the Roach family.

“They’re going crazy right now. They’re happy. It’s the hometown team, so they’re very excited. Not many people get to say they play for their hometown team, so they’re happy about it,” Roach said about his family’s reaction.

Center Zach Shackelford signs with Tampa Bay

Offensive lineman Zach Shackelford is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he didn’t hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Texas’ center since stepping foot on campus in 2016 —Shackelford debuted in the Longhorns season opener as a true freshman against Notre Dame in Austin. Shackelford has been a leader and anchor in the Texas locker room throughout his college career, according to coaches and teammates.

Shackelford played in 43 games, starting 40 during his Longhorns career. He was also a Texas team captain during the 2019 season.