AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bracket is set. It’s time to fill yours out ahead of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Austin Country Club is hosting 64 of the world’s best golfers this week in a head-to-head, knockout-style golf tournament. The draw happened Monday morning, which assigned the 64 golfers into 16 groups of four.

In the group stage, happening Wednesday through Friday, golfers will go against each other in a round-robin format. The winner of the group advances to the weekend knockout rounds.

Billy Horschel returns to defend his title after beating Scottie Scheffler in the championship match last year. Scheffler may get his shot at redemption against Horschel this week. The two players are lined up to meet in the Round of 16 if they advance past the group stage.

Competition starts Wednesday with the first groups teeing off at 9:20 a.m. CDT.

You can fill out your own bracket and compete against friends here.

Tournament Schedule

Wednesday: Group stage

Thursday: Group stage

Friday: Group stage

Saturday: Round of 16 and Quarterfinals

Sunday: Semifinals and Finals

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play bracket (ranking/seed)

Group 1

Jon Rahm (1)

Patrick Reed (28)

Cameron Young (45)

Sebastian Munoz (66)

Group 2

Collin Morikawa (2)

Jason Kokrak (27)

Sergio Garcia (49)

Robert MacIntyre (70)

Group 3

Viktor Hovland (3)

Will Zalatoris (29)

Cameron Tringale (51)

Sepp Straka (72)

Group 4

Patrick Cantlay (4)

Sungjae Im (26)

Seamus Power (48)

Keith Mitchell (71)

Group 5

Scottie Scheffler (5)

Matt Fitzpatrick (25)

Tommy Fleetwood (46)

Ian Poulter (67)

Group 6

Justin Thomas (7)

Kevin Kisner (34)

Marc Leishman (42)

Luke List (59)

Group 7

Xander Schauffele (9)

Tony Finau (23)

Lucas Herbert (44)

Takumi Kanaya (63)

Group 8

Dustin Johnson (11)

Max Homa (35)

Matthew Wolff (43)

Mackenzie Hughes (57)

Group 9

Bryson DeChambeau (13)

Talor Gooch (32)

Lee Westwood (53)

Richard Bland (60)

Group 10

Louis Oosthuizen (14)

Paul Casey (24)

Corey Conners (41)

Alex Noren (56)

Group 11

Jordan Spieth (15)

Adam Scott (37)

Justin Rose (52)

Keegan Bradley (69)

Group 12

Billy Horschel (16)

Thomas Pieters (31)

Tom Hoge (38)

Min Woo Lee (55)

Group 13

Tyrrell Hatton (17)

Daniel Berger (21)

Si Woo Kim (54)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (58)

Group 14

Joaquin Niemann (18)

Kevin Na (30)

Russell Henley (39)

Maverick McNealy (74)

Group 15

Abraham Ancer (19)

Webb Simpson (36)

Brian Harman (50)

Bubba Watson (65)

Group 16